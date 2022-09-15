LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Ambitious Girls MAGIC Week is set to kick off on Sunday. Between September 18 and September 24, Ambitious Girls, Inc. will celebrate a week of initiatives, programs and events designed to empower girls.

In August, Governor Hutchinson signed a proclamation declaring September 18 to September 24 as Ambitious Girls MAGIC week in Arkansas. The non-profit organization was founded in 2011 to serve girls through mentoring, academic assistance, personal development, leadership skills and scholarships.

Watch the video above for more information on Ambitious Girls and visit the non-profit’s website.