AR Foodbank participates in National Hunger Action Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Foodbank is bringing awareness about the hunger crisis through National Hunger Action Day, which is a national push to get people to take action. September is Hunger Action Month, where people all over the United States stand together with the Feeding America network of 200 food banks.

In Arkansas alone, over 679,000 people may face hunger this year, many for the first time

– an increase of over 157,000 people because of the pandemic, according to the Arkansas Foodbank. This could increase the rate of food insecurity from 17.3 percent of the population to 22.5 percent of the population. One in five Arkansans struggle with hunger. For children, that number is one in four.

List of Hunger Action Month Events

Harvest Week (September 7-12) – “Harvest Night” is our annual marquee event for

September’s Hunger Action Month. With consideration to current COVID-19 safety precautions,

this year’s event is now a week-long celebration, Harvest Week, presented by Riceland Foods.

This week long celebration is packed with activities for the whole family with partners such as

Museum of Discovery and Stone’s Throw Brewing. You can find a list of all of the activities here.

Hunger Action Day (September 10) – Hunger Action DayTM, which is the 2nd Thursday in

September (September 10th), is a day where efforts across the country are focused for greater

impact. Advocate. Educate. Volunteer. Donate. Everyone has a role to play in ending hunger.

Take action today by getting involved in the fight against hunger. Don’t forget to wear orange!

Hunger Week with Big Orange! (September 14-20 at both Big Orange locations) – All week

long, Big Orange will be selling items highlighting the color of Hunger Action Month: ORANGE!

Dine in or take out to support the cause!

By purchasing each of these items, you’ll help provide food for 10 meals for those in need:

Sweet Potato Fries, Kennebec Chip Buckets with Chipotle Sauce, Big Orange Queso and their

special Velvet Orange Cocktail (in store only.)

Rice Day (September 22, 10am, Arkansas Foodbank Warehouse) – September is also

National Rice Month. Arkansas is the largest rice-growing state in the nation, producing nearly 9

billion pounds annually. Join us in celebration on September 22nd as the Arkansas rice industry

makes a large donation to help feed hungry Arkansans. (Media invited to attend the press

conference. Media alert to follow.)

Food For Kids Pack-a-thon (September 25 & 26, Arkansas Foodbank Warehouse) – During

this 2 day event at the Foodbank, volunteers will pack over 2700 kits for our Backpack Program.

These kits, filled with nutritious kid-friendly food, will be distributed to schools across our service

area and sent home with students on weekends.

Visit arkansasfoodbank.org to register now and reserve your spot to join us. There are a limited number of spots to ensure social distancing.