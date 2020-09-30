AR Minority Health Commission takes summit virtual

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Minority Health Commission is preparing for its 6th Biennial Minority Health Summit, which will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Agency Director ShaRhonda Love joined FOX16 Good Day Anchor Pat Walker to talk about what people can expect from the summit.

Participants will hear from community leaders about the impact of COVID-19, along with a special keynote address from Judge Glenda Hatchett from TV’s “The Verdict with Judge Hatchett.” AMHC will also recognize some of the Natural State’s most notable health advocates.

The summit is Friday, October 16. Watch the video above for more information and click here to register.