Arkansas Rock Squad to host tryouts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you have any dance or cheer experience, then the Arkansas Rock Squad is encouraging you to try out for the 2022 season. The team is holding tryouts on February 5 at 9 a.m. at Rock City Dance Center.

The Arkansas Rock Squad is led by Keri Fishburn and Angele Abbington, who are former NBA and NFL cheerleaders. They describe the team as Arkansas’s first pro-prep dance team. They specialize in training dancers on how to prep for the big leagues. They also perform at community events throughout the year.

For more information, watch the video above or click here to visit the Arkansas Rock Squad’s website.