LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas PBS is airing season two of its “Rise and Shine” program. It’s a partnership with Arkansas PBS and the Arkansas Department of Education to create more than 90 hours of programming to help reduce what’s known as the summer slide, which is the learning loss students endure over the summer months. The over-the-air broadcast of “Rise and Shine” will help fill the void for students who do not have internet access outside of school.

The six-week series will connect students with mini-lessons led by several Arkansas Teachers of the Year, including Jessica Saum, who held the title in 2022. Watch the video above where Saum spoke on Good Day Arkansas about “Rise and Shine.” You can also visit MyARPBS.org for more information.