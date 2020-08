NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Travelers are hosting a movie night at Dickey-Stephens Park on Friday, August 14th featuring Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo.

Gates open at 6 p.m. The movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. It will be broadcasted on the Travs-Vision video board. The two available seating options will provide six feet of separation from other guests. Select concessions will be available, no outside food or beverages permitted.

Watch the video and click here for more information.