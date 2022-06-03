LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Arts Council is partnering with the Downtown Little Rock Art Project to encourage local artists to share their work.

Scarlet Sims with the Arts Council and Anthony Tidwell with Cutwell 4 Kids stopped by FOX 16 Good Day Arkansas to share details of a workshop that will help artists looking to create a public mural.

The workshop will be held online on June 6 starting at 10 a.m. and will show how participants can design a mural to go up in the area of 8th and Main.

For more on the program, head to ArkansasArts.org.