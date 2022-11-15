LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Baptist College is hosting the first ever Arkansas HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest. It’s on November 16, which happens to be National Career Development Day, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a collaboration between the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Shorter College, Philander Smith College and Arkansas Baptist College.

The career fest is open to students and the general public. There will also be onsite resume assistance, interview attire assistance and networking opportunities.

