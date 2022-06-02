Arkansas Blood Institute is encouraging donors to get out and have an adventure this summer by saving lives and having fun with Magic Springs!

Give blood on Saturday, June 4 with Arkansas Blood Institute. Those who step up and give will receive a free, limited-edition Adventure Starts Here t-shirt and a voucher for one free admission to Magic Springs Theme & Water Park. Donors will also receive a coupon for a $25 Dave & Busters play card with purchase of a $25 dollar play card.

In addition, donors that donate at this drive only will be entered for a chance to win a Magic Springs Family Adventure Prize Pack that includes 4 Magic Springs Season Passes, 4 Single use meal passes, and 4 concert tickets to a Magic Springs concert of their choice.