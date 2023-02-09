LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Blood Institute is teaming up with the Museum of Discovery and Nothing Bundt Cakes to encourage people to donate blood. To kick off the partnership, ABI is hosting a blood drive Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Park Plaza Mall on the top floor next to Pandora. All donors will receive a “Save the Humans” t-shirt, a general admission ticket to the Museum of Discovery and a free Bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Appointments can be made online at obi.org/events or by calling 1-877-340-8777. Walk-ins are also welcome.