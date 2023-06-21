Arkansan Jennifer Maune is on season 13 of MasterChef, and she joined Good Day Arkansas to talk about her experience with Chef Gordon Ramsey.

Maune is representing the South with other contestants on the latest season titled “United Tastes of America.”

She advanced in the last episode, pushing her into her next challenge Wednesday, June 21.

Without giving too many details away about Wednesday’s episode, she said that her latest dish will surround the Natural State’s fruit and vegetable- the tomato.

To catch the episode of Maune’s next challenge, tune in to MasterChef on FOX1 6 at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.