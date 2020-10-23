Arkansas Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

• Arkansas Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Arkansans are invited to celebrate ten years of protecting their families, their neighbors, and the environment by bringing unused or expired medications to nearly 300 secure drop-off locations statewide.

• To find a nearby collection site, visit artakeback.org/take-back/collection-sites