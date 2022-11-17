SHERWOOD, Ark. – It’s the most wonderful time of the year for hunters in Arkansas as duck hunting season starts Saturday, November 19.

Hunters are getting all the gear together to head out to the blinds this weekend. The most important thing to have is a hunting license, including federal and state duck stamps.

Taylor Denniston with Fort Thompson Sporting Goods in Sherwood talked with FOX 16 News about what hunters need to know before they go.

Denniston noted that the cooler temperatures seen recently are ideal for duck hunting, but he noted that the drier conditions seen around Arkansas could limit hunters’ success in blinds this weekend.

For the more on what you need to know before heading out to your blind this weekend, head over to AGFC.com.