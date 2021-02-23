Arkansas Flower and Garden Show

2021 Arkansas Flower and Garden Contest

Contest Runs from February 1st through May 31st

Winner Announced July 1, 2021

Two Divisions:

Profession Design and Non-Professional Design

Participants will make a video of their garden for submission and then send it to the AFGS. We will select the top five for each division. Those 10 videos will be on our YouTube/Patreon video page for people to view for $10. We will run a banner ad under the Grand Prize winners’ videos with sponsors’ contact information.

This is the show’s 30th anniversary. We are a non-profit that supports the Greening Grants of Arkansas and AFGS Scholarship program. The traditional show of the past was canceled because of COVID-19.

Application Cost:

Professional design $75 Non-Professional $25