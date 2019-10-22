Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Jannie Cotton announces run for Arkansas House
Top Stories
Bestway employee threatened by man with AK-47
DXC Technology increases presence in Conway creating Global Center of Excellence in Medicaid Services and adding 1,200 tech jobs
Student hit by car while crossing street in Little Rock
WATCH NOW: Grand Opening day at Trader Joe’s
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Winston, Howard top AP preseason All-America men’s team
Top Stories
Devenski replaces Abreu on Astros’ roster for World Series
Top Stories
AP source: Falcons trade receiver Mohamed Sanu to Patriots
Italy’s next move vs. racism: anti-terrorism listening tools
Patriots blitz Darnold, Jets 33-0 to remain undefeated
Tarasenko has goal, 2 assists as Blues beat Avalanche 3-1
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
Good Day
Posted:
Oct 22, 2019 / 10:15 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2019 / 10:16 AM CDT
You have until Wednesday, October 31 to vote on the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.