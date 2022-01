LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - There are a lot of factors to consider when looking for a place to retire, and if you happen to find Arkansas as one of your options, a newly-released study might persuade you to reconsider.

In the study, WalletHub compared all 50 states on a 100-point scale, using factors important to retirees including quality of life, health care and affordability. Arkansas fell among one of the worst states to retire in, receiving an overall ranking of 43.