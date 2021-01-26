Arkansas Food Hall of Fame nominees

Finalists have been announced for the 2021 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.
Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony in February 2021.
Finalists include:
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
- AQ Chicken House of Springdale (Washington County)
- Colonial Steak House of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County)
- Dairy King of Portia (Lawrence County)
- Dixie Pig of Blytheville (Mississippi County)
- Feltner’s Whatta-Burger of Russellville (Pope County)
- Herman’s Ribhouse of Fayetteville (Washington County)
- K Hall & Sons Produce of Little Rock (Pulaski County)
- Kream Kastle of Blytheville (Mississippi County)
- Monte Ne Inn of Rogers (Benton County)
- Neal’s Café of Springdale (Washington County)
- The Ohio Club of Hot Springs (Garland County)
- Star of India of Little Rock (Pulaski County)
- Trio’s Restaurant of Little Rock (Pulaski County)
Proprietor of the Year
- Sami Lal of Little Rock (Pulaski County)
- Jamie McAfee of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County)
- Matt McClure of Bentonville (Benton County)
- Capi Peck of Little Rock (Pulaski County)
- Anthony Valinoti of Hot Springs (Garland County)
Food-Themed Events
- Arkansas Cornbread Festival (Pulaski County)
- Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival (Bradley County)
- Magnolia Blossom Festival & World Championship Steak Cook-Off (Columbia County)
- Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Annual Spaghetti Dinner (Chicot County)
- Tontitown Grape Festival (Washington County)
- World Championship Duck Gumbo Cookoff (Arkansas County)
Gone But Not Forgotten
- Browning’s Mexican Grill (Pulaski County)
- Dairy Hollow House (Carroll County)
- Habib’s Café and Delicatessen (Phillips County)
- Roy Fisher’s Steak House (Pulaski County)
- Uncle John’s (Crittenden County)