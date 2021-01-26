Arkansas Food Hall of Fame nominees

Finalists have been announced for the 2021 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony in February 2021.

Finalists include:

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

AQ Chicken House of Springdale (Washington County)

Colonial Steak House of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County)

Dairy King of Portia (Lawrence County)

Dixie Pig of Blytheville (Mississippi County)

Feltner’s Whatta-Burger of Russellville (Pope County)

Herman’s Ribhouse of Fayetteville (Washington County)

K Hall & Sons Produce of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Kream Kastle of Blytheville (Mississippi County)

Monte Ne Inn of Rogers (Benton County)

Neal’s Café of Springdale (Washington County)

The Ohio Club of Hot Springs (Garland County)

Star of India of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Trio’s Restaurant of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Proprietor of the Year

Sami Lal of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Jamie McAfee of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County)

Matt McClure of Bentonville (Benton County)

Capi Peck of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Anthony Valinoti of Hot Springs (Garland County)

Food-Themed Events

Arkansas Cornbread Festival (Pulaski County)

Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival (Bradley County)

Magnolia Blossom Festival & World Championship Steak Cook-Off (Columbia County)

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Annual Spaghetti Dinner (Chicot County)

Tontitown Grape Festival (Washington County)

World Championship Duck Gumbo Cookoff (Arkansas County)

Gone But Not Forgotten