Arkansas Food Hall of Fame nominees

Finalists have been announced for the 2021 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony in February 2021.

Finalists include:

  • AQ Chicken House of Springdale (Washington County)
  • Colonial Steak House of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County)
  • Dairy King of Portia (Lawrence County)
  • Dixie Pig of Blytheville (Mississippi County)
  • Feltner’s Whatta-Burger of Russellville (Pope County)
  • Herman’s Ribhouse of Fayetteville (Washington County)
  • K Hall & Sons Produce of Little Rock (Pulaski County)
  • Kream Kastle of Blytheville (Mississippi County)
  • Monte Ne Inn of Rogers (Benton County)
  • Neal’s Café of Springdale (Washington County)
  • The Ohio Club of Hot Springs (Garland County)
  • Star of India of Little Rock (Pulaski County)
  • Trio’s Restaurant of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Proprietor of the Year

  • Sami Lal of Little Rock (Pulaski County)
  • Jamie McAfee of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County)
  • Matt McClure of Bentonville (Benton County)
  • Capi Peck of Little Rock (Pulaski County)
  • Anthony Valinoti of Hot Springs (Garland County)

Food-Themed Events

  • Arkansas Cornbread Festival (Pulaski County)
  • Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival (Bradley County)
  • Magnolia Blossom Festival & World Championship Steak Cook-Off (Columbia County)
  • Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Annual Spaghetti Dinner (Chicot County)
  • Tontitown Grape Festival (Washington County)
  • World Championship Duck Gumbo Cookoff (Arkansas County)

Gone But Not Forgotten

  • Browning’s Mexican Grill (Pulaski County)
  • Dairy Hollow House (Carroll County)
  • Habib’s Café and Delicatessen (Phillips County)
  • Roy Fisher’s Steak House (Pulaski County)
  • Uncle John’s (Crittenden County)

