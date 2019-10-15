Arkansas Heart Hospital: Healthy Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

There’s nothing better than a warm pumpkin drink in the fall! But who wants all the sugar? Samantha with Arkansas Heart Hospital is here to share a healthy homemade pumpkin spice latte recipe.
Healthy Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte
Ingredients:
8 ounces brewed coffee (or 1-2 shots of espresso)
½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
3 Tablespoons pumpkin puree
½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
½ teaspoon vanilla
2 teaspoons maple syrup (or sweetener of choice)
Sprinkle of cinnamon
Instructions:
- With a handheld frother or blender: In a cup or sauce pan, mix together almond milk and pumpkin. Cook on medium heat on the stove top or microwave for 30-45 seconds. Remove from heat, stir in vanilla, spices and sweetener, place n a cup and use a frother to foam the milk. You can also use a blender – just process for 30 seconds or until foamy. Pour coffee into a large mug, add the foamy milk mixture on top. Sprinkle with cinnamon and enjoy!
- With Breville milk frother: add the pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla and maple syrup to your hot coffee. Froth cold almond milk in the Brevillemilk frother and pour over coffee. Sprinkle with cinnamon and enjoy.