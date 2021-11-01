Arkansas Heart Hospital: Reducing salt in your diet

Good Day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The FDA is focused on lowering sodium in our nation’s food supply, particularly in processed, packaged and prepared items. The new, public health-focused guidelines aim to reduce Americans’ sodium intake by about 12%-from 3,400 to 3,000 mg-over the next 2.5 years.

  • Whether we’re grocery shopping or dining out, it can be difficult to know what products contain sodium. Can you share some general tips to help guide our choices?

    • Eliminate the saltshaker 

    • Avoid using garlic or onion salt; MSG, meat tenderizers; broth mixes; soy sauce; bottled sauces; and marinades when cooking

    • Avoid the vast majority of “fast foods” and ultra-processed foods.

    • Check brands’ websites or package labels for nutritional information to select foods with no more than 5% DV of sodium.

    • Use fresh ingredients and/or foods with no added salt, whenever possible
  • Let’s put these tips into action with a little “Eat This, Not That.” What should we swap out on our tables and in our cabinets?

    • Eliminate canned goods for no salt added or frozen

    • Skip cold cuts and cured meats for low-sodium turkey or chicken

    • Cut back on salty seasonings for garlic, ginger, lemon, vinegar or salt-free options

    • Toss the potato and tortilla chips for low-sodium crackers or veggie sticks

    • NOTE: Items may seem low in sodium on the label but be mindful of serving sizes!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories