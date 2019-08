The Arkansas Heart Hospital has an easy alternative to Gatorade you can make at home.

Homemade Citrus Electrolyte Drink

Ingredients:

½ cup fresh orange juice

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 cups water (filtered or purified or raw coconut milk)

1 Tbsp organic raw honey or organic maple syrup

1/8 tsp Himalayan Pink salt

Instructions:

1. Put all ingredients in a blender and blend well.

2. Store in Mason jars or reusable glass cap bottles.