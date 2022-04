The Arkansas Italian Food & Wine Festival is this Friday through Sunday. It’s being held at the Penick Boys & Girls Club in Little Rock.

TICKETS – $10 / DAY Adults – Children 10 + Under FREE

Friday, April 29th : 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Saturday, April 30th: 10:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Sunday, May 1st: 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

(Mass at 10:00 A.M. Sunday)

Wine Tasting Schedule

Friday, April 29th: 5:00-7:00 Additional Ticket Required

Saturday, April 30th: 5:00-7:00 Additional Ticket Required