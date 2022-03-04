LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission selected delegates from all four congressional districts to participate in the Bloody Sunday reenactment and Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee. The group left Arkansas Friday morning and will make stops at historical civil rights markers along the way.

The Commission is calling it the Dream Keepers Civil Rights Tour. Along the tour, delegates will observe a moment of silence outside the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. The museum was formerly known as the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

“We remember the contributions, the martyrs whose blood was shed along with Dr. Martin Luther

King, Jr. in the fight for Civil Rights. As the National Civil Rights Museum has been a partner in educating Arkansans, about the Civil Rights movement and the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., which is our ultimate goal, we certainly had to stop at the Museum to pay our respects,” DuShun Scarbrough, Executive Director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, said.

They will also stop at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama where four little girls lost their lives in a bombing that ripped through the church on Sunday, September 15, 1963.

The delegation includes students from historically black colleges and universities, like Shorter College, members from Little Rock School District and Mayor Jerry Jackson from the City of Harrison.