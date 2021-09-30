Arkansas native teams up with Master P for new movie

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas native and film director LazRael Lison has teamed up with businessman, music mogul and film producer Percy “Master P” Miller and son Romeo Miller for a new psychological suspense thriller called “#UNKNOWN.” The film will premiere Thursday night at the Cal Ron Robinson Theater in Downtown Little Rock. It will release on Amazon Prime on October 1.

“The viewers will not be disappointed. This is the perfect movie for those seeking a little October suspense and thrill,” Lison said in a press release.

This is the second movie Lison and Master P have teamed up to produce. They previously produced a romantic drama called “Never and Again.”

“It was great collaborating with LazRael on a second film. We are excited to bring fans a suspense thriller this time, with even more movies to come in the near future,” Master P said.

In partnership with Asah Entertainment a soundtrack is slated for release on September 30, 2021. The 8-song soundtrack arrives on Amazon iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and all streaming platforms.