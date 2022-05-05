Shelters in Arkansas, along with many others across the country, are participating in an event to “Empty the Shelters” by reducing adoption fees throughout the end of the week.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its spring “Empty the Shelter” adoption event May 2-8, where sponsors will reduce adoption fees for $25 or less.

BISSELL Pet Foundation founder Cathy Bissell is urging potential adopters to visit their community shelters to “save a life through adoption.”

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” Bissell said. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

The “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 275 shelters in 45 states, but not every shelter is participating for the full event.

To find the nearest participating shelter, visit the Empty the Shelters website at BissellPetFoundation.org.