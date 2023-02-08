LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansans look for ways to spend Valentine’s Day, the Arkansas Skatium has a couple of ways you and your significant other can have fun and get active.

The Arkansas Skatium offers both roller skating and ice skating and you can switch between the two.

Leading up to Valentine’s Day, the Skatium is holding a buy one get one free promotion Friday night where you can get free admission for your date.

Saturday and Sunday will be the normal sessions, Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you are looking to take lessons with your significant other you can go either Monday the 13th for the roller rink or Tuesday the 14th for the ice rink.

For more information, visit ArkansasSkatium.com.