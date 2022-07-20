TONIGHT: Another warm and humid forecast for tonight. Low temperatures were so warm, they broke the previous record for highest low temperatures in Little Rock this morning at 83°F. The previous record was 81°F from 2016. Overnight lows will be close to 80°F. Partly cloudy with a westerly wind calming down from this afternoon.

THURSDAY: Temperatures heat to the upper 90s and low 100s across the state Thursday. It will feel more like 105°F for central & south Arkansas. An heat advisory goes in effect 1pm to 8pm because of this dangerous heat. Some clouds earlier in the day will make way to all sunshine later.

WHAT’S NEXT: Afternoon temps remain in the low 100s for the rest of the week with tons of sun and no relief from rain. Mornings stay warm and humid close to 80°F.

