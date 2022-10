LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Times is hosting the first Brewed in Arkansas Craft Beer Festival on Friday, October 7 in downtown North Little Rock from 6 to 9 p.m. Nearly 20 Arkansas breweries will fill the Argenta Plaza and provide samples of craft beer to attendees. General admission tickets are on sale for $30. VIP tickets are available for $100 and allows access to the VIP section with catered food, great beers and reserved seating.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.