LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Times is bringing back its fall Margarita Festival to Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock. The event is September 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A number of restaurants, including Mar Y Tierra, WXYZ Bar, Ciao Baci and Copper Grill will compete for the best margarita. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.