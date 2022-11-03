LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Times will host its “Pig & Swig” event in the Argenta District in downtown North Little Rock on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a premium whiskey and pork tasting event. They’ll be pouring Knob Creek Old Fashions, Basil Hayden Golden Hours and Jim Beam Black Mint Julips, along with whiskey on the rocks.

Besides the whiskey, restaurants from Central Arkansas will be offering creative takes on bacon, barbecue and other pork items. Admission is $30. VIP tickets are also available for $100 and offer private parking, private seating, an Arkansas Times T-shirt, catered meal and special Whiskeys not offered to general admission.

Watch the video above and click here for more information and to buy tickets.