Arkansas Urology Foundation Event at the Library Kitchen and Lounge

● The Library Kitchen and Lounge is hosting a benefit night at its location on 313 President Clinton Avenue in the River Market.
● The event is happening on June 18, and 50% of the night’s proceeds will go back to the Foundation.
● The event will kick off at 3:00 PM and include local live bands throughout the evening, a signature cocktail, and full menu of dining options created by owner, Rob Byford.

