Arkansas Urology hosts 16th Annual Kick Off to Men’s Health events

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Urology is preparing for its 16th Annual Kickoff to Men’s Health events. With one in nine men being expected to hear they have prostate cancer during the next year, Arkansas Urology raises awareness for prostate cancer prevention for men across Arkansas.

This year, the health facility is launching the new Arkansas Urology Foundation, which is committed to providing access to men’s health care and expanding the event to multiple locations across the state.

Last year, over 400 men were screened the Kick Off to Men’s Health events held in Little Rock and North Little Rock. This year events will be in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, El Dorado, and Northwest Arkansas.

Event dates are below:

September 14 – Pine Bluff

September 21 – El Dorado

September 24 – North Little Rock

September 28 – Bentonville

Watch the video for more information or visit the Arkansas Urology website.