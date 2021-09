September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and Arkansas Urology is observing it with the 17th annual Kickoff to Men’s Health event.

Arkansas Urology is offering free men’s screenings.

Tuesday, September 14th from 4-7pm at Arkansas Urology’s Pine Bluff Campus located at 1801 W 40th Ave.

Thursday, September 30th from 4-7pm at Arkansas Urology’s North Little Rock Campus located at 4200 Stockton Drive.