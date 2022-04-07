LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 100,000 people are waiting for a life saving transplant across the country. To raise awareness of the importance of becoming an organ donor, one Arkansas organization is displaying an art installation across the state.

ARORA, Arkansas’ largest organ and tissue recovery agency, is celebrating National Donate Life Month in April, honoring those who have restored lives through the generous gift of donation and also encouraging individuals to consider registering to become organ, tissue and eye donors.

The theme this year is “Bee A Donor,” inspired by bees’ powerful role in sustaining life. Bees represent a vital force, working together with dedication, collaboration, and a strong sense of community, just like registered organ and tissue donors, transplant recipients, and their families.

In honor of Donate Life Month, ARORA has commissioned a public art display that will be exhibited in spaces throughout the state during the month of April. It was created by created by award-winning Arkansas-based artist Virmarie DePoyster and is made up of 107 bees in honor of the 107 donors of life-saving organs and the 557 donors of life-restoring tissues in Arkansas. Each “swarm” exhibit will include a QR code linked to ARORA’s website, where unregistered Arkansans can easily register online.

The displays will be installed at the following locations:

● Pleasant Ridge Town Center, Little Rock

● UALR Windgate Center of Art + Design, Little Rock

● Wildwood Park for the Arts, Little Rock

To become an organ donor, you can register online at Arora.org/donatelife or go to Arora.org/kiosks to locate one of ARORA’s “swipe-to-register” kiosks. All that’s needed is an Arkansas driver’s license or state ID card.