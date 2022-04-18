HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Arvest Bank kicked off its 12th annual Million Meals campaign to provide at least one million meals to those in need.

The campaign benefits more than 75 locally selected organizations throughout Arvest’s four-state footprint including Project Hope, a food bank in Hot Springs.

Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for hungry families.

Anyone interested in supporting Million Meals can make donations at Arvest branches and drive-thrus or by calling (866) 952-9523. The campaign runs through May 28th.