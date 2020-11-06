At the Movies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The 2020 Bridal Show To Go will be held Sunday, November 8, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette office at 121 E. Capitol Ave.

It is a drop-in, socially distanced event where couples can pick up a free Bridal Show bag, which features the 2020 Bridal Planner and 2020 Real Weddings magazine, information from sponsors and exhibitors and some surprises.