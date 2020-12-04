At the Movies

Holiday stress isn’t limited to shopping lists or travel plans. This time of year can stretch family relationships to an extreme, and extended families are especially vulnerable. Charlie Simpson, with Arkansas Relationship Counseling Center explains ways to manage the extra holiday stress with an extended family.

Very often, we have expectations when it comes to family and the holidays tend to magnify those expectations. So there’s pressure to begin with. When extended family comes into the picture, they may have different ideas, plans and needs. If those needs aren’t met or those plans aren’t fulfilled, people become agitated and things can reach a boiling point quickly.