At the Movies

(News Release) The beautiful thing about modern technology is that we have the ability to be photographers and videographers at our fingertips. Harness that power for a chance to win public exposure and big prizes from four downtown Little Rock organizations.

Downtown Little Rock Partnership (DLRP), Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS), and KARK and Fox16 news stations have teamed up to host a downtown Little Rock video contest. Create a commercial showcasing the best of downtown Little Rock in under 30 seconds. The scope of the commercial can be as narrow or as broad as you like. Creativity is encouraged.