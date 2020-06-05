At the Movies: “Arkansas” and “Just Mercy”

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Application to open for second round of Small Business Emergency Assistance loans
Top Stories
Educators, students, parents and youth advocates to hold peaceful demonstration at State Capitol at noon
Live
UA Little Rock makes plans to open fall semester with a flexible approach
Shooting leaves man dead in Pine Bluff
ATU student delivers personal message advocating peace
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
NCAA hits Oklahoma St with postseason ban in corruption case
Top Stories
‘Today we say no more’: Jaguars march to sheriff’s office
German basketball returns in bubble format, protests likely
A death in Nicaraguan baseball puts pandemic in public eye
AP Was There: Serena Williams tops Venus to win French Open
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Shooting leaves man dead in Pine Bluff
At the Movies: “Arkansas” and “Just Mercy”
Good Day
Posted:
Jun 5, 2020 / 09:34 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 5, 2020 / 09:34 AM CDT
Michael Cook reviews two movies.
Trending Stories
Shooting leaves man dead in Pine Bluff
Update: Arkansas State Police identify Alexander police officer killed in shooting
Video
Four JCPenney stores closing in Arkansas
Update: Victim, suspect identified in Russellville fatal shooting
Video
One teen dead after Tuesday night shooting on Cantrell
Video