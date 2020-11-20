At the Movies: “Begin Again” and “Fruitvale Station”

The Arkansas Urology Foundation has launched the inaugural Beard Bracket Challenge to help bring awareness to men’s health issues. Do you think you have the best beard in central Arkansas? PROVE IT! Put your razor down and put your facial hair to the test to bring awareness to men’s health issues! This is a great way to honor men, past and present, who have gone through cancer…and it’ an easy thing to do!

You have until Thanksgiving day at midnight to upload your best bearded photo at arkansasurolugy.com to enter to win. Voting will start on November 27th on Arkansas Urology’s Facebook page and will continue through Tuesday, December 1st at 10am. The photo with the most likes will win! Winner will receive a flatscreen tv, among many other prizes, along with your bragging rights for many years to come!