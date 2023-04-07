LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film critic Michael Cook reviewed “AIR” and “On a Wing and a Prayer” on Good Day Arkansas.

“AIR” is currently showing in theaters. “AIR” explores the partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike as they create the Air Jordan brand. At the time, Jordan was undiscovered. Ben Affleck directs and stars in the film alongside Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.

“On a Wing and a Prayer” is streaming on Amazon Prime. It’s a story of faith that follows passenger Doug White’s harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight.

