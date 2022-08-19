LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “Beast” and “Spin Me Round.”

“Beast” is currently playing in theaters. Idris Elba stars in what is being called a “pulse-pounding” new thriller. The film is about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator.

“Spin Me Round” can be found on streaming platforms. Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and Debby Ryan star in the film, which is about a woman winning an all-expense trip to a company’s gorgeous institute outside of Florence and also has the chance to meet the restaurant chain’s wealthy and charismatic owner. She finds a different adventure than the one she imagined.

Watch the video above to see Cook’s review of the two films.