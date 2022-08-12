LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “Day Shift” and “Prey.”

Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg star in “Day Shift.” The movie is about a hard-working, blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year-old daughter. His mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: hunting and killing vampires.

“Day Shift” is streaming on Netflix.

“Prey” is the origin story of the Predator in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. Naru, a skilled warrior, fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth.

“Prey” is streaming on Hulu.

Watch the video above to see Michael Cook’s review of “Day Shift” and “Prey.”