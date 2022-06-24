LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “Elvis” and “Father of the Bride” on Good Day Arkansas.

“Elvis” is currently playing in theaters. The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley. Actor Austin Butler plays Elvis. Tom Hanks plays his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

“Father of the Bride” is available on HBO Max. According to the website the movie is about Billy and Ingrid being surprised when their eldest daughter announces a new fiancé and plans for a quick wedding. Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Andria Arjona and Diego Boneta star in the film.

Watch the video above to see Michael’s review of the movies.