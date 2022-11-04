LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviews “Enola Holmes 2” and “Causeway” on Good Day Arkansas.

“Enola Holmes 2” is streaming on Netflix. According to the platform, the movie is about Enola taking on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she will need help from friends and brother Sherlock.

“Causeway” features Jennifer Lawrence and is streaming on Apple+. Lawrence stars as Lynsey, a soldier struggling to adjust back home in New Orleans following a traumatic injury. When she meets local mechanic James, the pair begin to forge an unexpected bond.

