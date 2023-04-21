LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “Ghosted” and “Quasi” on Good Day Arkansas. Both films are on streaming platforms.

“Ghosted” can be viewed on Apple TV+. The film stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Adrien Brody. Apple TV+’s synopsis says “Salt-of-the-earth Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie, but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.”

“Quasi” is streaming on Hulu. The film is about a hapless hunchback who years for love but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the king of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other.

Watch the video to see Cook’s review of the two movies.