LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “Hypnotic” and “The Mother.”

“Hypnotic” is showing in theaters. Ben Affleck stars in the film. The movie is about Austin detective Danny Rourke who is determined to find his missing daughter. During his search he finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole while investigating a series of reality-bending bank robberies where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world.

“The Mother” is streaming in Netflix. This movie stars Jennifer Lopez, who is Affleck’s wife. Lopez plays a military-trained assassin. She comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she’s never met from ruthless criminals gunning for revenge.

