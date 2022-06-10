LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook joined Good Day Arkansas to review “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Hustle.”

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is currently playing in theaters. According to the movie’s website this is an “epic conclusion” to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

“Hustle” can be seen on Netflix. “Hustle” is about a down-on-his-luck basketball scout finding a potential superstar in Spain. He sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA. This movie stars Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez and Queen Latifah.