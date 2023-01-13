LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “Plane” and “The Fabelmans” on Good Day Arkansas.

“Plane” is described as a “white-knuckle” action movie. According to the film’s website, its about pilot Brodie Torrance saving his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare, an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare’s help and will learn there’s more to Gaspare than meets the eye. Gerard Butler and Mike Colter star in this film.

“The Fabelmans” is a Steven Spielberg film. According to its website, it’s a coming-of-age story about a young man’s discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves.

Watch the video above to see Cook’s review.