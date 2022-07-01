LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “The Man from Toronto” and “The Valet.”

“The Man from Toronto” is currently streaming on Netflix. The streaming platform said the movie is about a case of mistaken identity that forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a notorious assassin known as The Man from Toronto in hopes of staying alive. Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco star in the film.

“The Valet” is streaming on Hulu. The movie is about valet parking attendant Antonio accidentally appearing in a paparazzi photo with movie star Olivia and her married lover, posing a PR disaster. He is enlisted and reluctantly agrees to pose as her boyfriend as a cover up. This film stars Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, Max Greenfield, Betsy Brandt and Carmen Salinas.

Watch the video above to see what ratings Cook gave these two movies.