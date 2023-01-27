LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Film Critic Michael Cook reviewed “You People” and “Shotgun Wedding” on FOX 16’s Good Day Arkansas.

“You People” is currently streaming on Netflix. According to the website, it’s about families and cultures clashing when two LA millennials from different backgrounds fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test: meeting the parents. Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill and Lauren London star in this film.

“Shotgun Wedding” stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime. It’s about Darcy and Tom gathering their families for the ultimate destination wedding, but when the entire party is taken hostage, “Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning.

